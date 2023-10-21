Green notched 22 points (8-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two steals and a block across 24 minutes in Friday's 114-104 preseason win over the Pistons.

Green made his presence felt by leading the Mavs in scoring in this 10-point victory. Green should see consistent minutes as the Mavericks' starting small forward, and he should take advantage of the floor spacing that will be generated by playing alongside Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic. He averaged 9.1 points per game in 2022-23 and looks poised to improve on those numbers in his fourth year in The Association.