Green is expected to miss multiple weeks due to a sprain in his right elbow, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Green missed his first game of the season Saturday against Oklahoma City, but the 23-year-old now appears set for an extended absence. Although specific details on the type or severity of the sprain have yet to be disclosed, Charania said that Green will be sidelined for "at least the next couple weeks," which could imply a lengthier timeline. A two-week absence would equate to Green missing Dallas' next seven games, although an official medical update will be needed to project a recovery. Derrick Jones is a prime candidate to step up amid a carer-best season, shooting 41.5 percent on 4.3 threes per game.