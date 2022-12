Green (elbow) will remain out for Monday's game against the Thunder.

He'll be sidelined for a second consecutive contest while he nurses a right elbow sprain. Frank Ntilikina seemed to benefit the most from Green's absence in Saturday's 144-115 loss to the Bulls, as Ntilikina played a season-high 25 minutes and finished with zero points (0-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt), six assists, five rebounds and one block.