Green (elbow), who has been ruled out Monday against the Thunder, will miss at least a few more games, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Green is unavailable for a second consecutive game Monday, and coach Jason Kidd said before the matchup that the 22-year-old will be re-evaluated in a couple games. It seems safe to rule him out for Wednesday's game against Cleveland, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return Friday against the Trail Blazers or Saturday against the Cavaliers.