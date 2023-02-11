Green posted 17 points (7-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and seven assists over 38 minutes during Friday's 122-114 win over the Kings.

Green knocked down 58.3 percent of his field-goal attempts and finished in double figures for a fifth straight contest. He's now started four straight games for the Mavs, though his time with the first unit will likely come to an end once Luka Doncic (heel) returns to action, which could happen as early as Saturday night in Sacramento.