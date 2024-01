Green contributed 14 points (7-8 FG), five rebounds, five assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 139-103 win over the Trail Blazers.

Green was inserted into the Mavericks' starting lineup Friday with Grant Williams (ankle) sidelined. Green made the most of his opportunity, doing a little bit of everything while connecting on seven of his eight shots. He's now played 20-plus minutes in eight of his last 10 games and has established a role in the Dallas rotation.