Green contributed 18 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and two assists across 25 minutes during Saturday's 132-122 victory over the Warriors.

Green appeared n the floor quickly to spell Derrick Jones and his hot hand kept him on the floor longer than usual. Finding backcourt support alongside Luke Doncic has been challenging for the Mavericks, but players like Green and Jones will continue to platoon until Kyrie Irving (foot) returns. Green is still coming along slowly after an extended absence, but Saturday's line was an encouraging sign.