Green closed Friday's 125-114 loss to the Nuggets with 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 27 minutes off the bench.

The 13 points and three made three-pointers were season highs for the 22-year-old wing, who had started the prior two games while Kyrie Irving dealt with a foot issue. Green is settling into a support role for Luka Doncic, and he's been especially active defensively to begin the season with seven steals in five contests -- an average of 1.4 a night, which would double his rate from 2022-23.