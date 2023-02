Green will start Saturday's game against the Warriors, Mavericks radio play-by-play broadcaster Chuck Cooperstein reports.

Green gets the nod with Luka Doncic (heel) sidelined for the next two games. It will mark just his second start of the season, but in the six games Green has seen 30-plus minutes, he's averaged 15.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals.