Green closed Monday's 118-102 win over the 76ers with 20 points (6-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 32 minutes.

Green is averaging 19.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists on 61.8 percent shooting, including 55.6 percent shooting from deep, over his last three games. While that represents an unsustainable hot streak from deep, his production is impressive in the context of Kyrie Irving (thumb) and Derrick Jones (wrist) both returning from respective absences amid that span.