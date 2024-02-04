Green logged 20 points (7-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Saturday's 129-117 loss to Milwaukee.

Green posted his second 20-point game this season, while knocking down at least three triples for the eighth occasion. Dallas was destroyed with Green on the court, however, as his minus-29 net rating was easily a team-worst mark Saturday. Green is knocking down 40.0 percent of 3.5 threes per game this season, but his overall efficiency has regressed slightly and Dallas' defensive rating has been 4.0 points worse with him on the court.