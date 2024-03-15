Green will not return to Thursday's game versus the Thunder with a right ankle sprain, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports. He finished with two points and one turnover in four minutes.

Green suffered the injury with 4:12 remaining in the first quarter, and he looked to be in a lot of pain. He struggled to put weight on his ankle, and he needed help to get back to the locker room. With Green out for the rest of the night, the Mavericks could turn to Jaden Hardy.