Green will start Sunday's game against the Hornets, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

The Mavericks will go small with Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Green, Reggie Bullock and Dwight Powell starting the Sunday matinee. Across 20 starts this season, the third-year wing has averaged 12.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 32.1 minutes per game.