Green (elbow) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.

Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said Saturday that Green still hasn't been cleared for full-contact work since spraining his right elbow in the second week of December, so the third-year player seems likely to miss additional action beyond Tuesday. The absences of Green, Finney-Smith (adductor) and Maxi Kleber (hamstring) over the past several games has allowed Frank Ntilikina and Davis Bertans to stake claims to rotation spots.