Green (elbow) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

This will be the second straight game on the sidelines for Green. He wasn't able to practice Monday, and his status for Friday's game against Portland is in the air. Kyrie Irving (foot) and Tim Hardaway (back) are carrying questionable tags into Wednesday's game, so we could potentially see a lot of Seth Curry against the Jazz.