Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Another absence on tap

McRoberts (lower body) remains out for Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.

McRoberts resumed on-court workouts about two weeks ago, but the Mavericks haven't provided much in the way of an update since that time of how he's progressing in his recovery from the lower-extremity injury, which has prevented him from making his season debut. Considering that the fragile McRoberts has been limited to no more than 42 appearances in any of the previous three campaigns, he could be subject to frequent rest once the Mavericks clear him to suit up in games.