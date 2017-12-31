Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Available to play Sunday
Contrary to an earlier report, coach Rick Carlisle confirmed McRoberts (lower body) will be available to play Sunday against the Thunder, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.
While he was initially ruled out for Sunday's tilt earlier in the day, it turns out McRoberts, who has been sidelined all year with a lower body injury, is feeling well enough to make his season debut. That said, he figures to be on some sort of minutes limit, though he isn't expected to play a large role of the Macs' bench regardless.
