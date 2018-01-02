Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: DNP-CD in Sunday's win

McRoberts was a DNP-CD in Sunday's win over the Thunder.

McRoberts was available off the bench for the first time this season after battling a lower-body injury for several months, but he did not see the floor in the Mavs' three-point victory. The former Duke standout could work his way into a rotational role over the next few weeks, but McRoberts is very unlikely to be a significant fantasy contributor this season.