Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: DNP-CD in Sunday's win
McRoberts was a DNP-CD in Sunday's win over the Thunder.
McRoberts was available off the bench for the first time this season after battling a lower-body injury for several months, but he did not see the floor in the Mavs' three-point victory. The former Duke standout could work his way into a rotational role over the next few weeks, but McRoberts is very unlikely to be a significant fantasy contributor this season.
More News
-
Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Available to play Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: 'Outside chance' of availability Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Out again Friday•
-
Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Sitting out again Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Another absence on tap•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.