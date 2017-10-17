Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Going through shooting drills
McRoberts (rest) participated in shooting drills Tuesday but remains without a timetable for return, Bobby Karalla of Mavericks.com reports.
McRoberts has a recent history of knee issues, so coach Rick Carlisle has been taking it easy with him in practice and throughout the preseason. He's set to miss the season opener and remains without a real timetable for a return. He may often catch DNPs and isn't usually high-volume when he plays, so probably won't make for a viable fantasy option.
