Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Not with team Thursday

McRoberts (lower body) will not play in Thursday's rematch with the Grizzlies, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.

McRoberts is yet to be active for the Mavericks this season, and he remains without any sort of recovery timetable. Until another update is provided, McRoberts should continue to be evaluated on a game-by-game basis, but given the big man's recent injury history, it wouldn't be surprising to see him miss an extended amount of time.