Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Off injury report for Monday
McRoberts, who sat out the Mavericks' last preseason game Oct. 5 for rest purposes, isn't listed on the team's injury report heading into Monday's exhibition against the Magic, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
McRoberts is fully healthy heading into the Mavs' final three preseason tilts, but with injuries limiting him to a combined 81 games over his past three seasons with the Heat, the team has understandably been reluctant to overextended him during the exhibition schedule. He should pick up some minutes Monday, but probably not enough to warrant intrigue as a punt-play option in DFS contests.
