Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Off injury report for Wednesday
McRoberts (undisclosed) isn't listed on the Mavericks' injury report heading into Wednesday's preseason tilt with the Bulls, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
McRoberts ended up sitting Monday's exhibition opener against the Bucks for an unspecified reason, but the Mavericks never suggested that he was dealing with anything significant that would keep him sidelined for long. His absence from the Wednesday injury report seemingly backs that up, and the veteran big man could be in line to play a handful of minutes in the second preseason contest.
More News
