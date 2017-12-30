Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Out again Friday

McRoberts (lower body) will remain out Friday against the Pelicans, Will Guillory of the Times-Picayune reports.

McRoberts continues to sit out with what the team is calling a lower-body injury. He's yet to be activated this season, and at this point it's very much unclear when the former Duke standout could make his season debut. That said, the Mavs appear content to handle his status on a game-to-game basis.