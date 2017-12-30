Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Out again Friday
McRoberts (lower body) will remain out Friday against the Pelicans, Will Guillory of the Times-Picayune reports.
McRoberts continues to sit out with what the team is calling a lower-body injury. He's yet to be activated this season, and at this point it's very much unclear when the former Duke standout could make his season debut. That said, the Mavs appear content to handle his status on a game-to-game basis.
More News
-
Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Sitting out again Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Another absence on tap•
-
Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Remains out Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Out again Friday•
-
Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Ruled out for Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Sidelined again Monday vs. Suns•
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...