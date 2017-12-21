Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Out again Friday

McRoberts (lower body) has been ruled out for Friday's matchup with the Heat, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

McRoberts was able to do some 5-on-0 work a little over a week ago, but continues to remain on the shelf and hasn't been given a timetable for his return. For that reason, he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis, with his next shot to play coming on Saturday against the Hawks.