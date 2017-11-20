Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Out again Monday
McRoberts (lower body) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Celtics, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.
The Mavericks haven't issued a timetable for McRoberts' return from a lower-extremity injury, so it's quite likely he'll miss further contests beyond Monday's. McRoberts has yet to appear in a game this season and may not be included in head coach Rick Carlisle's rotation once he's healthy enough to play.
