Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Out again Monday

McRoberts (lower body) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Celtics, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.

The Mavericks haven't issued a timetable for McRoberts' return from a lower-extremity injury, so it's quite likely he'll miss further contests beyond Monday's. McRoberts has yet to appear in a game this season and may not be included in head coach Rick Carlisle's rotation once he's healthy enough to play.

