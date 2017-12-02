Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Out again Saturday
McRoberts (lower body) remains out Saturday against the Clippers, Earl Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
As expected, McRoberts continues to be sidelined with an undisclosed injury, which has kept him off the floor for the entirety of the season, to date. The former Duke standout remains without a return timetable.
