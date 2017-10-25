Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Out again Wednesday

McRoberts (lower body) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.

McRoberts has yet to make his Mavericks debut while he continues to deal with a lower-extremity injury, with the team having yet to relay whether the big man is day-to-day or looking at a longer recovery timetable. Given the extensive time he's missed the last three seasons due to lower-body issues, it's probably safe to expect McRoberts to miss more time beyond Wednesday. Once he's healthy, the veteran will only be a bit player in head coach Rick Carlisle's rotation, if he's included at all.