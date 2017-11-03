Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Out Friday

McRoberts (lower body) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.

The 30-year-old has had trouble staying healthy his entire career and this season hasn't been any different, having yet to make his debut for the Mavericks. Even when healthy, McRoberts won't likely have many minutes headed his way.

