Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Out Monday vs. Jazz
McRoberts (lower body) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Jazz, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
The exact nature and severity of McRoberts lower extremity injury remains unclear, though it appears the Mavericks are just going to continue to evaluate him on a game-to-game basis. He'll sit out Monday, with his next opportunity to take the floor coming on Wednesday against the Clippers. Once healthy, McRoberts still isn't expected to play a significant role in the frontcourt.
