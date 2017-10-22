Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Out Monday with injury

McRoberts is listed as out for Monday's game against the Warriors with a lower-extremity injury, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.

McRoberts failed to appear in any of the Mavericks' first three games while nursing the injury, which he may have sustained at some point late in the preseason. McRoberts has a long history of lower-body injuries, and since he'll play only a minimal role for the Mavericks even at full health, the team has little incentive to rush him back to the hardwood.