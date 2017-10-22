Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Out Monday with injury
McRoberts is listed as out for Monday's game against the Warriors with a lower-extremity injury, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.
McRoberts failed to appear in any of the Mavericks' first three games while nursing the injury, which he may have sustained at some point late in the preseason. McRoberts has a long history of lower-body injuries, and since he'll play only a minimal role for the Mavericks even at full health, the team has little incentive to rush him back to the hardwood.
More News
-
Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Going through shooting drills•
-
Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Resting for season opener•
-
Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Sitting out Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Off injury report for Monday•
-
Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Sitting out Thursday's contest•
-
Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Off injury report for Wednesday•
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...