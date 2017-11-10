Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Out Saturday vs. Cavs

McRoberts (lower body) will not play Saturday against the Cavs, Earl Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Dallas hasn't said much about McRoberts' injury, but the veteran big man is yet to play a minute this season and should continue to be considered questionable on a game-to-game basis.

