Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Out Saturday
McRoberts (lower body) will not play during Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.
McRoberts continues to battle injury and, unsurprisingly, won't take the floor Saturday. Even when he's healthy, he's made for a subpar fantasy option over the past couple seasons, so he can largely be ignored in the vast majority of formats.
More News
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...