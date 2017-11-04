Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Out Saturday

McRoberts (lower body) will not play during Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.

McRoberts continues to battle injury and, unsurprisingly, won't take the floor Saturday. Even when he's healthy, he's made for a subpar fantasy option over the past couple seasons, so he can largely be ignored in the vast majority of formats.

