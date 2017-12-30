Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: 'Outside chance' of availability Sunday

McRoberts (lower body) should be considered doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Thunder, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.

McRoberts has essentially been day-to-day with a lower-body injury for the entire season, though could see the floor Sunday if the workout goes well. More information should be available following that day's morning shootaround.

