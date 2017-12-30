Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: 'Outside chance' of availability Sunday
McRoberts (lower body) should be considered doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Thunder, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.
McRoberts has essentially been day-to-day with a lower-body injury for the entire season, though could see the floor Sunday if the workout goes well. More information should be available following that day's morning shootaround.
More News
-
Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Out again Friday•
-
Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Sitting out again Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Another absence on tap•
-
Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Remains out Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Out again Friday•
-
Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Ruled out for Wednesday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...