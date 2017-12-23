Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Remains out Saturday

McRoberts (lower body) will be sidelined for Saturday's contest against the Hawks, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.

McRoberts remains without a timetable for a return and should be considered day-to-day. His next chance to take the floor will be Tuesday against Toronto.

