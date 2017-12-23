Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Remains out Saturday
McRoberts (lower body) will be sidelined for Saturday's contest against the Hawks, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.
McRoberts remains without a timetable for a return and should be considered day-to-day. His next chance to take the floor will be Tuesday against Toronto.
More News
-
Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Out again Friday•
-
Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Ruled out for Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Sidelined again Monday vs. Suns•
-
Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Takes part in 5-on-0 drills•
-
Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Out again Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Unavailable for Wednesday's game•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...