Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Resting for season opener
McRoberts (rest) won't travel with the Mavericks to Charlotte in advance of their season opener Friday against the Hornets.
McRoberts missed time earlier in the preseason for rest purposes intended to limit the strain on his knees, which have troubled him the last several seasons. Though it's not believed McRoberts is dealing with any sort of major setback and should be available for the Mavericks in the near future, he'll likely be held out periodically throughout the season and won't play major minutes on nights when he's active. The 30-year-old has suited up in just 81 of a possible 246 regular-season games (32.9 percent) over the last three seasons with the Heat.
