Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Ruled out for Wednesday

McRoberts (lower body) won't play Wednesday against the Pistons, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Of the four players the Mavericks list as out for Wednesday, McRoberts seems to be the closest to returning to game action, as he resumed on-court activity a little over a week ago. It looks like the Mavericks will continue to evaluate McRoberts' availability on a game-to-game basis, presumably with the hope of having the big man make his team and season debut before December ends.