Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Ruled out Sunday vs. Thunder
McRoberts (lower body) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.
The Mavericks have continued to rule out McRoberts on a game-by-game basis and haven't issued a formal timetable for the veteran big man's return. Even once he's no longer inconvenienced by the lower-extremity injury, McRoberts is far from a lock to gain a regular spot in head coach Rick Carlisle's rotation.
More News
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...