Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Ruled out Sunday vs. Thunder

McRoberts (lower body) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.

The Mavericks have continued to rule out McRoberts on a game-by-game basis and haven't issued a formal timetable for the veteran big man's return. Even once he's no longer inconvenienced by the lower-extremity injury, McRoberts is far from a lock to gain a regular spot in head coach Rick Carlisle's rotation.