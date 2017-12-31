Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Ruled out Sunday

McRoberts (lower body) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

McRoberts has yet to see the floor this season while working through a lower body injury, but finally appears to be nearing a his return. The Mavericks reported there was an "outside chance" that McRoberts could play Sunday, though they'll hold him out one more contest in order to avoid bringing the big man back too soon and risking some sort of setback. McRoberts' next opportunity to take the floor will be Wednesday against the Warriors.