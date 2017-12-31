Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Ruled out Sunday
McRoberts (lower body) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
McRoberts has yet to see the floor this season while working through a lower body injury, but finally appears to be nearing a his return. The Mavericks reported there was an "outside chance" that McRoberts could play Sunday, though they'll hold him out one more contest in order to avoid bringing the big man back too soon and risking some sort of setback. McRoberts' next opportunity to take the floor will be Wednesday against the Warriors.
More News
-
Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: 'Outside chance' of availability Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Out again Friday•
-
Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Sitting out again Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Another absence on tap•
-
Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Remains out Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Out again Friday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...