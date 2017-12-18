Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Sidelined again Monday vs. Suns

McRoberts (lower body) won't play Monday against the Suns, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.

McRoberts took a notable step forward last week when he began taking part in 5-on-0 drills during practices, but there hasn't been any indication that he's resumed full-court, full-contact workouts yet. Until that happens, the Mavericks likely won't be able to pinpoint a definitive return date for the reserve big man. McRoberts has been sidelined all season with the lower-extremity injury.