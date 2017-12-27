Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Sitting out again Wednesday

McRoberts (lower body) won't play Wednesday against the Pacers, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.

The Mavericks still haven't provided a clear timeline for McRoberts to make his season debut, so it appears likely that his lower-extremity injury will sideline him for the team's final three contests of December. McRoberts won't hold a major role off the Dallas bench once he's healthy.