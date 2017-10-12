Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Sitting out Thursday
McRoberts will not play in Thursday's preseason game against the Hawks due to rest purposes, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
McRoberts was taken off the team's injury report last week but still hasn't appeared in a preseason contest. Seeing as injuries have limited the 30-year-old to a combined 81 games over the past three seasons, the Mavericks will understandably continue to take a cautious approach with him. McRoberts will have one more chance to get some run in during the preseason -- Friday against the Hornets -- but it's still unclear if he'll be available.
More News
-
Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Off injury report for Monday•
-
Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Sitting out Thursday's contest•
-
Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Off injury report for Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Will sit out preseason opener•
-
Heat's Josh McRoberts: Dealt to Dallas•
-
Heat's Josh McRoberts: Picks up $6 million player option•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...