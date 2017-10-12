Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Sitting out Thursday

McRoberts will not play in Thursday's preseason game against the Hawks due to rest purposes, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

McRoberts was taken off the team's injury report last week but still hasn't appeared in a preseason contest. Seeing as injuries have limited the 30-year-old to a combined 81 games over the past three seasons, the Mavericks will understandably continue to take a cautious approach with him. McRoberts will have one more chance to get some run in during the preseason -- Friday against the Hornets -- but it's still unclear if he'll be available.