Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Sitting out Thursday's contest
McRoberts will not play in Thursday's preseason game against the Magic due to rest purposes, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
While McRoberts was removed from the team's injury report heading into their contest Wednesday against the Bulls, he still did not see the floor. It's likely the Mavericks will continue to take a cautious approach with the injury-prone floor spacer, with his next chance to make his Dallas debut being Monday when they take on the Magic again back home.
