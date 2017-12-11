Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Takes part in 5-on-0 drills

McRoberts (lower body) has progressed to 5-on-0 drills, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

McRoberts has been dealing with an undisclosed lower body injury, keeping him sidelined for the entire season up until this point. It appears he's nearing the end of his recovery in light of his progression to 5-on-0 work, though he'll still need to be cleared for contact before a return can be considered forthcoming. Look for McRoberts to remain sidelined for at least a few more games while he ramps up his activity.