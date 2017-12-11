Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Takes part in 5-on-0 drills
McRoberts (lower body) has progressed to 5-on-0 drills, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
McRoberts has been dealing with an undisclosed lower body injury, keeping him sidelined for the entire season up until this point. It appears he's nearing the end of his recovery in light of his progression to 5-on-0 work, though he'll still need to be cleared for contact before a return can be considered forthcoming. Look for McRoberts to remain sidelined for at least a few more games while he ramps up his activity.
More News
-
Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Out again Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Unavailable for Wednesday's game•
-
Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Still out of action•
-
Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Out again Monday•
-
Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Will remain out Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Won't play Friday•
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...