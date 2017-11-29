Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Unavailable for Wednesday's game
McRoberts (lower body) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nets, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.
McRoberts could be on the bench Wednesday as the Mavericks open a three-game homestand, but he won't be in uniform for the contest doesn't appear as though he's on track to suit up at any point in the near future. The Mavericks have yet to issue a timetable for his return from the lower-extremity injury.
