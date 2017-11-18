Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Will remain out Saturday

McRoberts (lower body) will be sidelined for Saturday's game against the Bucks, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.

There's no indication McRoberts, who has missed every game this season, is close to returning. Until further notice, he'll likely continue to be re-evaluated on a day-to-day basis.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories