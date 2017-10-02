Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Will sit out preseason opener
McRoberts will be held out of the Mavericks' preseason opener Monday against the Bucks for an unspecified reason, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
It's uncertain if McRoberts tweaked something in the Mavs' initial practices during training camp or if the team is just erring on the side of caution by keeping the big man -- who has a checkered injury history -- on the sideline Monday. Whatever the case may be, McRoberts will likely have to get back on the court at some point during the preseason to stake a claim to a rotation spot in the Mavs' frontcourt.
