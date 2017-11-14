Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Won't play again Tuesday

McRoberts (lower body) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.

There's no sign that McRoberts is close to a return, but the Mavericks continue to rule him out a game-by-game basis without an exact recovery timetable. McRoberts is not expected to crack the team's rotation at any point this season, so his absence will continue to have a minimal effect.