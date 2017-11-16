Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Won't play Friday

McRoberts (lower body) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Spurs, Jerry Zgoda of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

It comes as no surprise that McRoberts will miss Friday's contest, as he's yet to make his Mavericks debut and doesn't appear to be close to returning. However, until Dallas provides an update on McRoberts' timetable, he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis.