Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Won't play Wednesday

McRoberts (lower body) will be sidelined for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.

McRoberts has yet to see the floor this season for the Mavericks while nursing a lower-body injury. It appears the team will continue taking the situation day-by-day.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories