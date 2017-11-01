Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Won't play Wednesday
McRoberts (lower body) will be sidelined for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.
McRoberts has yet to see the floor this season for the Mavericks while nursing a lower-body injury. It appears the team will continue taking the situation day-by-day.
More News
-
Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Out Monday vs. Jazz•
-
Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Not with team Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Out again Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Out Monday with injury•
-
Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Going through shooting drills•
-
Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Resting for season opener•
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...