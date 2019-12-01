Mavericks' Josh Reaves: Double-doubles in loss
Reaves scored 20 points (7-20 FG, 4-12 3PT, 2-3 FT) and grabbed 11 rebounds in Saturday's loss to Grand Rapids.
Reaves paced Texas in both scoring and rebounding, notching the first double-double of his G League career. The rookie is averaging 16.0 points and 7.1 rebounds in 10 games this season.
More News
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...