Reaves scored 20 points (7-20 FG, 4-12 3PT, 2-3 FT) and grabbed 11 rebounds in Saturday's loss to Grand Rapids.

Reaves paced Texas in both scoring and rebounding, notching the first double-double of his G League career. The rookie is averaging 16.0 points and 7.1 rebounds in 10 games this season.

